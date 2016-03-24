Classical 90.5’s Young Artist Competition showcases our region’s top musical talent. Every fall kids ages 8-18 compete for a spot in our live on-air studio recital.

But where do our winners go from there?

I caught up with Anne Richardson, a previous Young Artist Competition Winner who has performed at Classical 90.5 over the years. Hear about her current studies at The Juilliard School of Music, why she plays music, and why you should never give up.

And what was Anne’s favorite moment in her recital?

Hear her full in-studio performance at Classical 90.5 below

