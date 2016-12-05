Below you’ll find a list of special programs for the holiday season:
December 23
11am Bourbon Baroque 2016 Messiah (newly added!)
8pm 2016 St. Olaf Christmas Festival
December 24
9am 2015 Holiday Choral Festival
10am Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
1pm Metropolitan Opera: Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck
December 25
1pm 2016 Holiday Choral Festival
7pm Rose Ensemble: Christmas in Baroque Malta
December 26
8pm Candles Burning Brightly
December 27
8pm Chanukkah Ear Candy
December 28
8pm Chanukkah Blessings
January 1, 2017
11am New Year’s Day from Vienna