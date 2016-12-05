Holiday
December 05, 2016

Below you’ll find a list of special programs for the holiday season:

December 23
11am Bourbon Baroque 2016 Messiah (newly added!)
8pm 2016 St. Olaf Christmas Festival

December 24
9am 2015 Holiday Choral Festival
10am Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
1pm Metropolitan Opera: Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck

December 25
1pm 2016 Holiday Choral Festival
7pm Rose Ensemble: Christmas in Baroque Malta

December 26
8pm Candles Burning Brightly

December 27
8pm Chanukkah Ear Candy

December 28
8pm Chanukkah Blessings

January 1, 2017
11am New Year’s Day from Vienna

Daniel Gilliam
By Daniel Gilliam @danielgilliam
Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.