90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 21c Museum Hotel present New Lens, a series of concerts and conversations exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art, and society. New Lens is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail, and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium. Conversations will take place in the lower level galleries.

