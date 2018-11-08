90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville proudly presents the 13th annual Holiday Choral Festival on Sunday, December 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first performance beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s event will be held at St. Brigid Church (1520 Hepburn Ave).

Celebrate the season amid a brilliant array of voices and musical selections, featuring the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers under the direction of Kent Hatteberg, Louisville Youth Choir under the direction of Caitlin Jennings, and pianist Harry Pickens.

“Every year brings a new opportunity to try something new with the Holiday Choral Festival,” said Daniel Gilliam, director of radio for Louisville Public Media. “This year we’re heading to the amazing acoustics of St. Brigid, and welcoming pianist Harry Pickens for the very first time. It’s a great way to start your season, whatever that season means to you.”

Admission is $10 for Louisville Public Media members and those 17 and under, and $15 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com on November 9 at noon. Presale tickets for Louisville Public Media members are now available.

Support for the Holiday Choral Festival comes from PNC.