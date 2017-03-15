The month of March is when some put their season’s knowledge of basketball, or for some their best guesses, to the test in a NCAA championship bracket. Sure, basketball is great, but when the name of a month is also the name of a popular genre of music, we had to do something.

Join 90.5 WUOL’s 2017 Sweet Sixteen March Challenge!

How will John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” fare against Georges Bizet’s “March of the Toreadors” from Carmen? Can John Williams “Imperial March” from Star Wars defeat “March of the Gladiators” by Julius Fucik? Can Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance No. 1” march straight to victory?

Instructions:

– Download your bracket here

– Choose your favorite marches for each round (based on whatever criteria you want), then submit your bracket via email (studio@wuol.org) or mail (619 S. Fourth Street, 40202). Brackets due by March 26, 2017 at midnight.

– Tune in March 27th-31st at 10am and 1pm to hear the marches and how they fare against each other.

– The closest bracket to our official standings wins a 90.5 WUOL swag bag, with t-shirt, CDs, and more!