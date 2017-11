90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville presents the 2017 Holiday Choral Festival, featuring: University of Louisville Cardinal Singers Floyd Central A Cappella J.W. Tiggs Chorale Western Middle School for the Arts Advanced Choir December 3, 2017 at 7pm

St. Stephen Church

1018 S 15th St

Louisville, KY, 40210 Tickets at ticketfly.com and Louisville Public Media (and available day of show at the door). For more information, call (502) 814-6500.

By Daniel Gilliam @danielgilliam Daniel Gilliam is the weekday afternoon host (1-3pm) on 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and director of radio for Louisville Public Media.