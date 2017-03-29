Between sets of synths and turntables and experimental singing I walked into a dim lit massive church in Knoxville, TN and was surrounded by the droning of 2 organs at either end and a musician switching between Hardanger fiddle and violin near the altar. Each performance I saw at Big Ears Music Festival took me to a different sound world and broadened the way I thought about genres and performance traditions for various instruments. For any adventurous listener looking to learn more about music I recommend this festival. And for anyone needing an album that is beautiful, calming, but also creatively charged check out the music of Nils Økland and Sigbjørn Apeland and listen to my interview with them below.